Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide becomes ‘official watchdog’ of Sodhi; can Sodhi stay true to his wife?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Sodhi’s birthday celebrations being planned by the men folk of Gokuldham Society. They planned to keep the theme wild for the celebration. However, their idea was heard by Mrs Sodhi who was totally against it. She advised Sodhi to bring his friends over to their house for a paratha party. Sodhi was worried as the men folk had already planned their day and were eagerly awating the moment.

The upcoming episode will see the men in the Gokuldham Society seeking permission from Mrs Sodhi to allow Sodhi to come with them for a sobre party. Mrs Sodhi told them that she would allow her husband to go, only if they promised that it was a no-alcohol party that they hve thrown. Further, Mrs Sodhi will entrust the huge responsibility to Bhide of being the official watchdog to not allow Sodhi to drink. It will be interesting to see what Sodhi will do. On one hand, his friends have planned a good celebration for him, and on the other hand, his wife does not want him to drink.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.