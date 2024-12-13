Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide overcome with fear for Sonu; plans to crash the party

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Sodhi’s problem becoming a headache for his friends. Roshan spent a huge sum of 4.5 lakhs, and this created havoc in Sodhi’s mind and he wanted his friends to help him out. Taarak advised Sodhi to reveal the truth to his wife and seek forgiveness.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide and Madhvi waiting for Sonu who has gone to the party along with the Tapu Sena. They will be worried as it will already be late. Madhvi will try reaching out to Sonu but she will not get to speak to her. This will worry Bhide all the more. The couple will be worried when they will see Goli and Gogi return home but without Tapu and Sonu. Goli will tell them that Tapu and Sonu are still at the party and that they will come home. This will anger Bhide. He will start to go to the party hall to bring his daughter back. Madhvi will ask Bhide to calmly talk and not react badly at the party.

What will happen at the party?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.