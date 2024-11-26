Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide questions Jethalal; Jethalal finds himself in a dilemma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) being pressurized about completing his deal with Dankiwala. With time running out, Jethalal was worried for Dankiwala’s return. Amidst all this, he decided to keep the Cooling King fridges in his society compound. He had even asked his friends to help him unload them from the truck. Jethalal had promised to clear the fridges from the compound the next morning. As we know, the deal had promised Jethalal a big profit and he had even received a good advance amount from Dankiwala.

However, the upcoming episode will see the fridges remaining in the society compound even during day time the next day. Bhide will get worried and will question Jethalal about his inability to clear the goods yet. Jethalal will try buying for more time from Bhide. But Bhide will be worried as their compound now looks like a warehouse. Jetha will have a new problem with Dankiwala not receiving his calls.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.