Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide sees Tapu-Sonu’s dance video; gets perturbed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide being tense for Sonu as she has not returned home after the late-night party that she went to along with Tapu Sena. Bhide was worried when he saw Goli and Gogi come home without Tapu and Sonu. Bhide got nervous when the Purush Mandal talked about their boys growing up and needing to start looking at the possibility of alliance for them. Bhide along with Madhvi decided to crash into the party and bring back Sonu.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide entering the party and getting shocked even more when he will get to know that Sonu and Tapu have left the party. However, their friends will tell Bhide that they looked cute as a couple, and they danced merrily at the party. Bhide will be shown a video of Tapu and Sonu dancing at the party a while ago. Tapu and Sonu will be as elegant as even a couple in their dance. The dance and the rapport between the two of them will be scintillating and this will worry Bhide.

What will happen now?

