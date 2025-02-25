Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide takes a big decision; brings Raja Mastana to Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen engaging drama with Bhide catching the lies told by Raja Mastana by playing smart and offering him a role to play in his project. Raja Mastana came to the shoot spot, where Bhide had laid a trap for him. Bhide and Madhavi narrated the same story of a boy and a girl fooling their parents with the help of a fake astrologer. This shocked Raja and he ran for safety.

We wrote about Madhavi and Bhide trying to catch Raja Mastana red-handed so that they could question him on his getup as the astrologer Chhotelal Bade Bazaar Wale.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking turnaround with Bhide not only catching Raja but also deciding to bring Raja to Gokuldham Society. This will mean more trouble as the idea will be to get Raja to confess his mistake where he helped Sonu and Tapu in fooling their parents.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.