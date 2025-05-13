Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide vows to solve the problem alone; Is he hiding something?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with all the residents of Gokuldham Society spending the evening in the clubhouse, as they waited for Bhide to come and help them. We saw all of them playing a game of table tennis. Jehalal looked happy as he finally got a chance to play the game of table tennis with Babita. But their game was halted midway with the coming of Bhide.

The upcoming episode will see all running to Bhide to give them the metre keys so that they can find a solution to the problem of electric shocks in society. However, Bhide will not want anyone’s help and will urge all of them to go and play, and relax in the clubhouse while he will get the work done. All will object and will claim to help him, but Bhide will mysteriously send all back to the clubhouse. It will be interesting to see if Bhide’s act will be followed with more drama and revelations.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.