Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Case of the mysterious gunny bag sack; Mahila Mandal to investigate

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting into a problem when he got no means of conveyance to reach his shop Gada Electronics in time to sign the deal with Mr Hussain. We wrote about how he was trapped by a passenger to sit in a cab, after which he ran away, which meant that Jethalal had to pay from his pocket the entire cab fare of the guy. We wrote about Jethalal fooling the guy and reaching his shop, but he could not make Mr Hussain happy as he was already late. Jethalal’s lies did not help when he cancelled the deal.

The upcoming episode will shift the focus back to Gokuldham Society where there will be a mysterious sack bag placed before Bhide’s flat. Mrs Sodhi will find the bag to be suspicious and will inform the Mahila Mandal of it. When they will decide to question Bhide about it, they will get to know that both Bhide and Madhavi had gone to a temple. Hence, the Mahila Mandal will decide to take the situation into their hands and will decide to see what is present in the bags.

With the help of Popatlal, they will go near the sack and touch it. When Popatlal will touch it, his hand will touch upon a rather sharp thing which will poke him and will further make them tense.

What is inside the bag?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.