Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Chalu Pandey’s sniffer dog brought into action; Why is he after Popatlal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Mahila Mandal finding a suspicious gunny sack bag kept outside Bhide’s house. With the help of Popatlal, the ladies tried to think through what it could be. Since Bhide and Madhavi had gone to the temple, they got even more worried about its presence. Popatlal got a scare of his life when he tried to touch it, and had his hand poked by a sharp object inside the bag.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal going ahead and calling the police team for help. Chulbul Pandey will come to the Gokuldham Society with his team and of course, his sniffer dog Shera. Shera will be asked to sniff around and find more clues about what is present in the bag. However, when Shera will be let loose, he will surprisingly run behind Popatlal. Popatlal will fear getting attacked and will run for his life.

What will happen next?

