Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Cricket fever grips Tapu Sena; Tapu and Gogi strike a deal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with things settling well after it was revealed that a worker from Bhootnath’s team accidentally locked up Jethalal’s house when he was to lock Mr Verma’s flat. Bhootnath set things right and profusely apologised to Jethalal for the problems caused to them due to the confusion. He also promised to get the lock and latch of the main door repaired.

The upcoming episode will see the cricketing fever hitting the Gokuldham Society youngsters. It will so happen that the Tapu Sena will be eagerly awaiting the cricket match between Manipur Mahabali and UP Allrounders. The Tapu Sena will be seen indulging in a game of carrom when Gogi and Tapu will fight it off as they will support opponent teams. While Gogi will support Manipur Mahabali team, Tapu will believe that UP Allrounders will win the match. Both will turn extremely competitive and will hit off a deal with each other. It will be a pizza outing that will be up for grabs. Whoever will lose the challenge will take Tapu Sena for a pizza party. While others in the Tapu Sena will already have their mouths watering and will know that they are surely going to be treated with pizza, whatever the result may be, Gogi and Tapu will be tense as the match will begin.

Who will win the challenge?

