Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Dankiwala appreciates Jethalal’s dedication; is Jethalal indeed successful?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama related to the deal regarding the Cooling King fridges that have set Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) on a roll, planning his strategic moves to get as many fridges of the brand retrieved as possible. We wrote about a visitor coming to Gada Electronics with a deal to sell 35 fridges of the same brand, which excited Jethalal.

The upcoming episode will see Jetha and Bagha show Dankiwala the lineup of the fridges they have assembled. Dankiwala will be mighty impressed with Jethalal’s sincere efforts and will praise him. Jethalal who will look for the final drill in the deal where he will get a huge amount will be taken aback at the frantic call that Dankiwala will get. Dankiwala will get all concerned and worried as soon as the call will come.

It will be interesting to see if Jethalal will get his profit as promised or not.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.