Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Dr Hathi makes a big confession to Bhide; wants him to be his partner in crime

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal’s business venture of collecting as many Cooling King fridges to make money, going to a waste. The truth got out about Dankiwala being a noted scammer, who was being searched by police for a long time. As we know, Jethalal made efforts to assemble as many fridges as possible so that he could make a profit from the deal with Dankiwala. However, all of his efforts ended with the notorious scammer getting caught.

The upcoming episode and drama in the Gokuldham Society will be focussed on Dr Hathi and his big suitcase. Bhide will spot Dr Hahi in the wee hours of the night, waiting for an auto with a big suitcase with him. Upon enquiring, Bhide will get a shock when Hathi will tell him that he has the dead body of one of his patients in the box and he is going to throw it in the river. Hathi will openly seek Bhide’s help in disposing of the body.

OMG!!

Is there a murder mystery coming up in the Society?

