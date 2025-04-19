Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi opens a bank account; Will his secret move get exposed?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi getting excited at the lucrative offer given by his friend Rocky to make quick money. As we know, Rocky talked about a small investment bringing big gains in money, and the scheme being related to cricket. Gogi was asked to invest Rs 5000 and his friend gave him the hope of getting back Rs 50, 000. Gogi dreamt big of buying his dream bike which will be a big achievement for him.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi discretely going to the bank to create a new bank account for himself. Gogi will be happy as he will be able to finish the bank process. However, he will be shocked to see Popatlal enter the bank. He will run and hide, but his ID card will fall to the ground by accident. Gogi will not notice his ID card dropping on the ground. It will be interesting to see if Popatlal will spot Gogi’s card in the bank or not.

What will happen now?

