Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi’s celebratory dance surprises Jethalal; Will he get to know the truth?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi being lured into a new world of betting. His friend Rocky enticed him to invest small money to get big dividends and cash back. Gogi’s interest in cricket pushed him further to get involved in this act with his friend. As prompted by his friend, Gogi created a new bank account and even agreed to put the money of Rs 5000 for betting. We wrote about Popatlal entering the bank which put Gogi in problem.

The upcoming episode will see a happy Gogi coming out of Jethalal’s house and also breaking into a celebratory solo dance. Jethalal will be amused to see this and will ask Gogi the reason for his happiness. Gogi will tell him that he won a cricket match and that he did not play it but saw it. Jethalal will get confused with Gogi’s answers.

Will he get a doubt on what Gogi is up to?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.