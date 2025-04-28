Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi’s money problem gets messier; deceives Popatlal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi getting dragged into a deeper mess with his betting issues. As we know, Gogi borrowed money for his betting deals but soon faced a big loss. This forced him to borrow more and he asked for help from his friends Sonu, Tapu and Pinku, weaving weird and false stories before them. After having borrowed from his friends, Gogi’s money need did not end and this turned into a habit of borrowing money from near ones.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi targetting Popatlal and going to him with his fresh false story. Knowing that Popatlal will never say a no to help with his studies, Gogi will tell him that he gave his money to Goli for his books, and now finds himself falling short of money for his application for the course Electric Vehicles. Popatlal will encourage Gogi to enrol and study well and will give him Rs 10,000. It will be interesting to see how and when this web of lies coming from Gogi will be caught.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.