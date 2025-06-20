Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham gang makes big plans for the night; Will Chakori spoil the party?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Gokuldham Society reaching the bungalow which is their holiday destination. However, the premise is spooky with the presence of a ghostly lady who keeps appearing, only to vanish into thin air. They were welcomed into the bungalow with eerie happenings, with a black cat crossing their way, and a pumpkin falling down from nowhere. Popatlal walked into the jungle, only to find a girl wearing anklets running around. Before vanishing, the girl introduced herself to Popat as Chakori.

The upcoming episode will open up on the excitement and the fun time that the Gokuldham people will plan for the day and night. While Tapu Sena will make big plans for the night, one will see them playing in the garden, while the elders will be seated, enjoying the ambience.

In the background though, the same girl with ghostly features will also be making her move, waiting for the evening and night to set in. It will be interesting to see if Chakori’s presence will bring about spooky experiences in the house.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.