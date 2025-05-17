Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society gears up to welcome new family; Who will they be?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal harbouring the new hope of getting a suitable bride from the new family moving into the stay in Gokuldham Society at Verma’s house. As we know, Popatlal ordered Bhide to be polite to the new family, and not enforce his strict rules on them from day one. All in the society teased Popatlal on his expectation of finding a soulmate within the new family.

The upcoming episode will see the society buzzing with energy for the welcome of the new family. Bhide will tell all that Tapu Sena has wholeheartedly taken the responsibility to welcome the new family. While all will assemble in the compound, Abdul will announce that the new family is arriving. A tempo with people and things will stop at Gokuldham Society. As we know, Gokuldham Society has been a place where everlasting bonds and friendships have formed. It will be interesting to see if the new family will fit into the society well.

How will the new family be?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.