Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society residents relish a jackfruit feast; celebrate in the clubhouse

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide and Madhvi getting upset at the fact that the ladies in the Gokuldham Society gave away their gifts to Sunita, the vegetable seller. As we know, Bhide and Madhvi got a bag full of jackfruits from Bhide’s uncle from Ratnagiri. As a mark of their love, they gifted the fruits to the resident ladies in the society. However, when Bhide found the same jackfruits in Sunita’s cart, they got a shock.

However, Bhide and Madhvi were relieved when Sunita told them that the ladies had not sold these fruits to her, but had given them to cut it and give it back to them. Madhvi was seen giving a brilliant idea of setting up a jackfruit feast in the society.

The upcoming episode will see the clubhouse being readied for the wonderful display of varied delicacy platters prepared by the residents, all of them made of jackfruits. All the residents of the Gokuldham Society will be eager to enjoy their time celebrating this jackfruit feast.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.