Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society’s New Year Bash goes bizarre; Bapuji soars high in the sky

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen the Gokuldham Society residents planning individually about making the New Year bash in the society mighty big. Every one of them planned a balloon surprise, but they were totally unaware of the similarity in thoughts that they had in their planning. They were surprised to find out that they had planned identically and even wore colour-coordinated clothes. The party began grandly in the society.

The upcoming episode will, however, see a big struggle and an unexpected danger when Bapuji will soar high in the sky when he will hold on to the balloons. He will be seen holding onto the balloons and standing tall in the sky. This sight will scare everyone and they will attempt to bring him down. From Popatlal, Tapu to Bhide, everyone will attempt in their own way to bring Bapuji down, but none of them will succeed.

Well, remember Popatlal’s predictions fuelled by AI? He had said, ‘Bapuji upar jane wale hai’… Well, seeing that Bapuji has certainly gone up in the sky, will this rekindle more questions about all of Popatlal’s predictions?

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.