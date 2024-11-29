Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal disguises as a Marathi; gets ready to trap Dankiwala

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) getting into a big problem with the Cooling King fridges getting accumulated in the compound of Gokuldham Society being a spot of bother. As we know, Dankiwala opened up about the fraud which put Jethalal in major shock and deceit. He approached Chulbul Pandey to arrest Dankiwala. We also saw Sundar coming and piling more fridges in the compound, with a plan in mind. He set up a meeting of Jethalal with a dealer who was Dankiwala’s boss.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal readying for action. He will dress up as the dealer from Kolhapur, a Marathi person. He will name himself Atmaran Tukaram Tawde and will look as convincing as possible in his disguise as a Marathi man. Bhide will help him out in dressing up as a typical Marathi. It will be interesting to see if Jethalal will be able to trap Dankiwala and his boss in his scheme of things.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.