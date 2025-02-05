Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal fakes illness; Will Bapuji’s decision add to the mess?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal finally breathing a sigh of relief when it was found out that the competitor in business of Gada Electronics was responsibile for filing the complaint against them. Even while Jethalal resolved problems with Mr Venukutti, Bagha’s driven car caused problems. Jethalal had to take the help of Sodhi to clear this problem. With all falling in place, Gada Electronics did not lose the big dealership with Ramsang.

The upcoming episode will focus on Jethalal’s new problem, which will be a worry associated with Bapuji going out to visit a village with his friends. Jethalal will be unhappy with Bapuji travelling alone and will try to stop him. But Bapuji will be adamant in his own way.

This will result in Taarak Mehta giving an idea to Jethalal. Jethalal will follow the plan and will fake illness in order to stop Bapuji from going. However, Bapuji’s concern for his sick son will go to an extreme when he will call Dr Haathi to check Jethalal. Dr Haathi will decide to inject Jetha so that he feels better. Now, the problem will be with Jetha being scared of injections.

What will he do now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.