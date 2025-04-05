Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal fixes the main door of his house; Will this be a new problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Gokuldham Society enjoying a jackfruit feast at the clubhouse and having fun. This was after Bhide was given a bag full of jackfruits by his uncle from Ratangiri. We also saw Jethalal being happy with the profit share made by Gada Electronics when compared to the previous year. However, Jethalal wanted to make sure the report came officially from the CA and also listed the expenses from their end too increasing over the year.

The upcoming episode will take the focus on Jethalal’s house and the new problem the family will have on hand. Their main door will not close and will get faulty wherein even a fierce push will not be enough to close the door from within. Jethalal will try to fix the door lock by hitting on it with his hand. The bang will work wonders with the door closing by itself. Jethalal will be happy on solving this problem. But it will be interesting to see if the problem is solved truly.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.