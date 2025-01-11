Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal gives a clue based on premonition; Will Chalu Panday find Bapuji?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji going missing after he held on to the balloons which flew in the air taking along Bapuji too. Jethalal and the men in the society tried to follow the balloon, but they lost track of it soon. Chalu Pandey was called for investigation. However, nobody got any clue about Bapuji. Iyer gave a shocker that Bapuji might be taken to the water side, which meant that he could go anywhere out of the country. Sundar came and questioned Jetha about him not being invited.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal working his plan based on a shocking premonition. Sundar will tell Jetha about the dream that his mother had about Bapuji’s whereabouts. Based on that, Jetha will give a clue to Chalu Pandey that he will find Bapuji out of India in the northwest direction. Chalu Pandey will be confused at the premonition and will doubt its actuality.

Will this premonition be true?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.