Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal questions Iyer; Popatlal stands in his support

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal claiming that he has caught Bhide’s shocking act of not keeping the financial records of the society straight. He blamed Bhide for money laundering charges which shocked one and all. Bhide asked for proof when Popatlal claimed to have evidence to prove his point, which was shocking indeed. Bhide was angry and so was Madhvi. But Popatlal claimed that he was right.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal throw serious allegations on Bhide and will ask everyone to come to the clubhouse except Bhide. Jethalal will get angry at Iyer as he is the treasurer of the society. Jethalal will question Iyer and will ask him to come out with the truth. Iyer will claim to know nothing but Jethalal will argue that when he is in power he needs to know. However, Popatlal will side with Iyer and will tell Jethalal that he does not know anything.

What will Popatlal arrive at?

