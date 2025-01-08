Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal seeks Chalu Pandey’s help; will Jethalal get into a problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen the New Year bash of the residents of Gokuldham Society getting into disarray. We wrote about all of them planning similarly, getting balloons and even wearing colour-coordinated dresses. However, when Bapuji was about to release the tied balloons into the air, there was a mishap that happened. Instead, of the balloons going in the air, it took Bapuji also along. Soon, Bapuji was seen soaring high in the sky, holding onto the balloons. Everyone in the society, inclusive of Tapu, Bhide, Popatlal etc, tried to bring Bapuji down to the ground level. However, Bapuji started flying in the air and soon was out of the compound.

The upcoming episode will see Jehthalal, Taarak and all the mengoing in a vehicle, following the balloon and Bapuji. However, they will not be able to do anything about it. Jethalal will call Chalu Pandey seeking his help and will tell him about his Bapuji being in the air. Chalu Pandey will feel that Jethalal is high on alcohol and is blabbering without any hold on his tongue. He will question Jetha and will ask him why he is talking incoherently.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.