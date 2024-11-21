Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal sees a surprise happen; will the Cooling Kings deal yield him a profit?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) being surprised by the unexpected huge deal of making big money by finding more of the Cooling King fridges and getting big money for every fridge. As we know, Mr Dankiwala wanted to revive his closed business of Cooling King fridges and offered to give 30,000 for each fridge received. Jetha also got a good amount in advance. We saw Jethalal discuss the strategy of seeking help and information about the fridge. The idea was to put in social media about it.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal being surprised when a visitor will come to his shop and will give the news that he has 35 Cooling King fridges and that he wants to sell them. Jethalal will be shocked at making such a big profit in the deal. It will be interesting to see the intrigue opening up on the real intention of Dankiwala and whether Jethalal will eventually profit from the deal or not.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.