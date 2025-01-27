Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal to have a special visitor at Gada Electronics; Is he inviting new trouble?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal’s Gada Electronics having a barren look without goods after all of their commodities got sold. Jethalal was soon worried about new stocks arriving so that he could again kickstart the sale at his shop. However, problems crept up as Ramsang refused to give Jetha the new goods. This prompted Taarak to intervene. In a confusion that prevailed, Jetha and Taarak thought that Ramsang wanted money so that he could send goods. They visited Mr Ghadiwala where a new problem crept up.

The upcoming episode will see Mr Ghadiwala asking Jethalal to open his shop pretty early the next day, as the shop will see a special visitor coming. Mr Ghadiwala will tell Jethalal that he needs to open the shop by 9 am and the visitor should not see the shutters of the shop. Mr Gadiwala will emphasize a lot on this special visitor which will be intriguing.

Who is the visitor? Will this invite more trouble for Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.