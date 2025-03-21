Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal traps Bawri in his plan; identifies her as the mysterious visitor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw the Mahila Mandal cook up a new chaos in Gokuldham Society when they discretely opened Varma’s house flat to see the interior decoration being made. This alerted the huge siren which kept blaring non-stop. This perturbed the entire society and residents, who found a way to switch off the mains to stop the siren. Meanwhile, Bhide called the contractor Bhootnath to find out what had happened. Later, they got to know about Mahila Mandal opening the flat and leaving the keys inside.

The upcoming episode will see the focus shifting to Gada Electronics, where Jethalal will have a new customer, a lady who would not show her face, and cover her face with her saree palloo. Jethalal will be curious to expose her identity. He will guess that it is Bawri who has come into the shop even after him warning her not to come to the shop. In order to expose her, Jethalal will play a trick. He will tell Bagha to convey to Bawri that she can come to the shop whenever she wants. Bawri who will listen to this, will immediately throw away her ghunghat and will expose her face, thus revealing her identity. Jethalal will then tell all that he suspected it was her and played the game to expose her.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.