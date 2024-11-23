Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal turns Gokuldham Society into a fridge warehouse; drama galore to come

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen big drama related to the Cooling King brand fridges that Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) was pressed to retrieve, owing to the huge profit that Dankiwala was about to give him. As we know, a visitor sold as many as 35 fridges to Jethalal. Jethalal’s sincerity at collecting the branded fridges appealed as much to Dankiwala and we saw Jetha being praised. However, tragedy struck as Danikwala had to attend to his personal emergency and not complete the deal on time. Dankiwala went to attend to his brother who was hospitalized, leaving Jetha to buy time for the fridge delivery. This meant that Jetha had to handle the possession of 35 fridges till Dankiwala came back.

The upcoming episode will see Jethlal pressed with the situation of the trucks waiting to get deloaded which meant that Jetha had to find a place where he can keep the 35 fridges. Jetha will be seen seeking permission from the male fraternity at Gokuldham Society, to keep the fridges in the Gokuldham compound overnight. However, problem will arise when Jetha will also request his friends to help bring down the fridges from the trucks. In no time the Gokuldham compound will look like the trash place where old and damaged fridges get kept.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.