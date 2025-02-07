Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s biggest dilemma – to choose between Babita and Anjali Bhabhi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji sorting out the issue by revealing that he knew that Jethalal was faking illness. It was Bapuji’s plan to call Dr Haathi, and ask him to convey to Jethalal about injecting him. Bapuji later, convinced Jethalal that he would go with his friends to the village and get back safely.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal having a double whammy with not one but two lunch invites. It will so happen that Anjali will invite Jethalal for lunch the next day. Jetha will agree and will give his consent. Later, Babita will give a call to Jethalal, inviting him for lunch the next day. Jetha will forget for a second that he has already accepted Taarak’s family invite for lunch and will give his consent to Babita too.

Later, when it will strike Jethalal about his big mistake he will not know what to do. He will go on and tell Taarak that he will not come to his house, but will go to Babita’s instead. However, Taarak will insist that Jethalal sticks to the initial plan as he invited him first. However, Babita’s call for a reminder of the lunch will further give Jethalal worry.

What will Jethalal do? Will he choose Anjali or Babita?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.