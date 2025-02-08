Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s double lunch; gets on an overeating adventure

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal being harrowed by the prospect of going for lunch invites to not one but two houses after he accepted to come to both Taarak Mehta and Babita’s houses. Jethalal made a mistake and gave his consent to both, but later got worried and told Taarak that he would go to Babita’s house. Taarak wanted Jethalal to come to his house.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal keeping up his promise and deciding to eat at both houses. He will first go to Taarak’s house where he will eat Anjali Bhabhi’s yummy Dal Dhokli and will appreciate it. Later, he will go to Iyer’s house where he will be forced to eat the Bengali delicacies made by Babita. At the end of his double treat, Jethalal will be so tired of overeating that he will not be able to walk.

Will this cause a new problem for Jetha?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.