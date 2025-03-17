Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s gift puts Taarak Mehta in problem; Anjali questions her husband

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu eloping from home with a secret mission in hand. Bhide feared the worst of Tapu and Sonu secretly getting married. He dreamt of it too, which made him petrified. However, Tapu and Sonu did not end up getting married, but helped friends of theirs, Diya and Raj to marry. We also saw Popatlal getting smeared with rugged colours during Holi which would not wash away easily.

The upcoming drama will see Jethalal coming to meet good friend Taarak Mehta with a sweet packet as gift for all his help. Taarak, who actually has a sweet tooth, will appear happy initially, but will fear for Anjali. He will ask Jethalal to take it away as he will not be able to resist eating it, and Anjali will not allow him to eat. At the same time, Anjali will listen to Taarak’s sad plea. She will come questioning him what the matter is.

Will Jetha’s gift trouble Taarak?

