Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s new problem – shutter malfunction; Will he open the shop on time?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen engaging drama with Jethalal and Taarak Mehta going to meet Mr Gadiwala from Ramsang. However, they were shocked to know that a mail had been sent to them regarding their fraud. Jetha explained to them that it was not right. It was decided that Gada Electronics would have a special visitor from the Vigilance Department, Mr Venukutti, to check on the functioning of Gada Electronics. Mr Gadiwala advised Jetha to open the shop early the next day as Mr Venukutti would arrive.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal geared up to open the shop at the right time in order to avoid more confusion. He will be accompanied by Bhide, Nattu Khakha and Bagha. However, Jethalal will face a new problem – he will not be able to open the shutter of his shop owing to a malfunction.

OMG!!

All of them will try to pull up the shutter, but they will not be successful. With time running away, and Mr Venukutti expected to check on Gada Electronics, Jethalal will be determined not to lose hope of opening his shop on time.

Will Jethalal have a saving grace before the arrival of Mr Venukutti?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.