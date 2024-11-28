Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s problems multiply; will Dankiwala’s fraudery be caught?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) stuck with the major problem of piling up Cooling King brand fridges as per the deal request coming from Mr Dankiwala. Now, with Jetha getting the shock of the deal not going as he had wished, he went to the police station, requesting Chulbul Pandey to nab Dankiwala at the earliest.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal being pressured by the residents of his society about the fridges being cleared. The problem will be worsened when more of the same branded fridges will be piled up in the same compound, which will be a shocker for all. Jethalal will himself be puzzled at the fridge pile-up that has converted their compound into a total mess. We saw Bhide questioning Jethalal about clearing off the pile of fridges immediately. With problems increasing, it will be interesting to see if Jethalal will be able to catch hold of Dankiwala and whether the deal will reach its fructition or not.

Will Jethalal nab Dankiwala and demand an explanation from him?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.