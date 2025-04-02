Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Madhvi gets upset; Will Mahila Mandal justify their act?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the jackfruit mystery being solved in the Gokuldham Society. All of it started when the Mahila Mandal and Popatlal figured out the presence of a huge gunny sack bag in front of Bhide’s house. With Bhide and Madhvi not at home, there was a huge curiosity to figure out what was in the bag. The drama escalated to the extent of the police team arriving as they felt it to be dangerous. However, it turned out that the bag contained jackfruits, which Bhide’s uncle had sent. Bhide and Madhvi gifted these jackfruits to all the ladies in the society as a sweet gesture and asked them to make good delicacies.

However, we wrote about the Mahila Mandal giving the same to Sunita, who sold vegetables. Bhide was shocked to find his own jackfruits on Sunita’s cart and soon found out that the ladies gave it to her.

The upcoming episode will see the Mahila Mandal putting up a sorry face before Bhide and Madhvi. While Bhide will question the ladies, Madhvi will get rather emotional as their sweet gesture of gifting, ended in them selling off the same. It will be interesting to see whether the ladies can justify their actions and convince Bhide and Madhvi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.