Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mahila Mandal decides to take a peek into Varma’s house; a shock awaits them

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal being angry at Bhide for making the Gokuldham Society dirty by accommodating the repair work happening at Varma’s house for a long time. Popatlal was angry at Bhide for not looking into the matter being the Secretary of the building. There were questions also raised on the kind of repair work happening in the house, as it was taking a long time.

The upcoming episode will see the Mahila Mandal talking about the house being redone. They will also be seen talking about the repair work happening for a long time, and they will express their inquisitiveness to looking at the interiors of the redone house. It will be suggested that they get in through the key Madhavi has. However, when they will go in, there will be a huge siren given out that will frighten them. The sound of the siren will shock the whole building and its residents.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.