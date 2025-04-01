Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mahila Mandal in a spot of bother; Will Bhide react wildly?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Mahila Mandal and the police figuring out that the gunny sack bag outside Bhide’s house has jackfruits in it. They were shocked to see them worked out so much, noy to realize that the bag contained only jackfruits. Mahila Mandal were presented with the jackfruits by Bhide.

The upcoming episode will see Mahila Mandal buying vegetables at Sunita’s cart when Bhide and Madhavi willc ome there. Sunta will have jackfruits with her, when Bhide will remark that nobody in the society will buy jackfruits today, as he had gifted them with jackfruits. Madhavi will further enquire about the various delicacies that they will make out of the jackfruits. But Bhide nd Madhavi will be unaware that Sunita had the same jackfruits with her, and that the ladies had given her the fruits. Bhide will accidentally see the Ratnagiri tag on the jackfruit and will get shocked. The ladies will realize that Bhide will get to know the truth and will try to sneak awat from there.

How will Bhide react?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.