Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mahila Mandal’s question puts Bhide in a problem; Bhide tells a blatant lie

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu’s drastic act of going out of home without telling their whereabouts causing problems. Tapu and Sonu bought garlands which added to the tension. Bhide event dreamt of Tapu and Sonu getting married in a temple. When Bhide went to the police station to request for Chalu Pandey’s help, Sonu called him, indicating that they are at Tapu’s house and waiting for them to come home so that they share a happy news with them. This made everyone more anxious and they are now on their way back to Gokuldham Society.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal, Taarak, Bapuji, Bhide and Madhavi reach Gokuldham Society with Chulbul Pandey’s team. The Mahila Mandal who will be out, purchasing vegetables, will be shocked to see the police team arrive at the Society. They will get anxious and will question their presence, to which Bhide will tell a blatant lie. He will say that the Mumbai police have started a Meet and Greet drive which they will kickstart in Gokuldham Society in the house of Bapuji.

What truth awaits them at Jetha’s house?

