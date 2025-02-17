Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mayhem strikes as Gokuldham Society residents see scary skulls; What’s really happening?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the spooky ambience and track setting the stage for a spine-chilling affair. All started with Popatlal visiting Bluetooth Baba who hinted to him that he was entering the Bhoot Yog. This kickstarted a series of scary incidents where Popatlal witnessed skulls and skeletons surrounding him. He reached Gokuldham Society and found out that there was a light at Verma’s house which was locked. He entered the house to investigate and was scared to see skeletons emerge from the house.

Soon, Popatlal took the help of Iyer, Taarak Mehta, Bhide and Sodhi. All of them entered Verma’s building again to take note of what was happening.

The upcoming episode will further intensify tension as Sodhi, Iyer, Taarak and Popatlal will see skulls popping out of the house door. Bhide, who will be standing the closest to the skulls, will not initially see them. But when Bhide will see them, it will be a shocking sight and all that everyone will be able to do is to run for their lives.

Is Verma’s house really haunted?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.