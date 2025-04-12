Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mr Iyer caught in a storm; Will Tapu Sena save him?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji being disappointed as he faced hurdles after hurdles on his way to meet his friend Manu. Manu was waiting for Bapuji at a restaurant, but Bapuji who initially could not get out of his house, had to be brought down, tied to a chair from the balcony. Later, we saw Mr Iyer taking Bapuji to meet his friend. But they encountered traffic issues and diversions, which made it difficult for them to reach on time. We saw Tapu coming to the rescue as he took a parked cycle and drove Bapuji quickly to meet his friend.

Though Bapuji had a happy and emotional meet-up with his friend, the upcoming episode will see Mr Iyer getting into a problem as the guy who would have lost his cycle, will charge on Iyer’s car. He will hold a log in his hand and will want to damage the car. Tapu Sena will jump into action and will put their force in stopping the man from getting near the car.

Will Iyer’s car be damaged? What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.