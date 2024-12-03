Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Mrs. Sodhi calls for a ‘paratha party’; will Mr Sodhi’s ‘wild’ party idea get cancelled?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the men in the Gokuldham Society planning something wild for the party to celebrate Sodhi’s birthday. Mrs Sodhi was getting romantic with her husband when he was constantly getting calls. When the phone was received on speaker, Mrs Sodhi realized that the men folk were planning to have a wild party for his birthday.

The upcoming episode will see Mrs Sodhi pouring water on the plans that have already been made. Mrs Sodhi will insist to her husband that they have a paratha party at home where they will call all the residents and have a fun time. Hearing this, Sodhi will be in a dilemma whether or not to agree to to his wife. Accepting the offer would mean that he ruined the plans of the men folk, and rejecting his wife’s offer only meant a bigger problem. It will be interesting to see the decision taken by Sodhi, and how the men folk in the Society will react upon hearing the decision.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.