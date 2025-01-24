Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: New problem surfaces for Jethalal; Iyer’s suggestion irks Jetha

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal having a great day at the Gada Electronics. After seeing a very happening day, all the electronic commodities at the shop got sold in quick time. This meant that the Gada Electronics wore a barren look and Jetha wanted to get new stock immediately to not lose his image. Nattu Khakha even bullied him by saying that Jethalal could have slept for a longer time as he would have dreamt of the coming of new goods too, which meant that it was to happen in reality too.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal’s problem doubling up when he will get a reply from his usual client that he will not give him new goods. This will increase the tension of Jetha. Soon, everyone in the Gokuldham Society will become aware of Jetha’s problem. They will call him and give him their advice. Iyer’s advice will be the most cheesy one which will put off Jetha. He will advise Jetha to have a Fefda Jalebi shop instead and close down Gada Electronics.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.