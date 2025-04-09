Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bapuji steps on the ladder to get out of his house; Will he succeed?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji getting ready to go out and meet his old-time friend after many years. His excitement soon resulted in disappointment as he figured out that the main door would not open. Upon taking help from the Mahila Mandal, Jethalal and family realized that someone had locked them from outside when they were inside the house. Mahila Mandal came to the rescue, trying to find other means to bring the family out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see more mayhem and chaos as a hammer strike will simply break the lock and handle but the door will not open. Babita’s pull with force will bring the entire latch into her hand, with no further success. They will finally plan to get Bapuji to climb down the ladder through the balcony so that he could meet his friend. However, the moment Bapuji will step on to the ladder, it will break, putting him in further trouble, hanging in the air.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.