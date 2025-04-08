Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jethalal and family face a big hurdle; get locked inside their own house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show has seen engaging drama with Jethalal having a problem with his house main door not closing properly. We saw him banging the door, giving it a jerk after which it closed properly. There was a hint of the problems that were to arrive for Jethalal and his family. We saw Bapuji getting ready to go out to meet his friend. However, he could not open the main door and was perplexed.

The upcoming episode will see Bapuji making a hue and a cry over not being able to open the main door. He will call Jethalal and Tapu to help him. However, none of them would be able to pull open the door. Jethalal will call Mahila Mandal for help and will ask them to open the door. Babita who will come in to help, will be shocked to see the house locked from the outside. She will be worried and will convey the same to Jethalal. The family will be shocked to know that they have been locked inside the house by someone. The ladies will be worried and will not know what to do.

Who has locked the door? Will the family be able to come out?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.