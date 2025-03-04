Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Sonu gets engaged!! Can Tapu stop her wedding?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu being worried with the pressure they are into, with their families planning their marriage. Sonu’s alliance will go a notch further as the boy’s family decided to come and see the girl. As we know, Tapu and Tapu Sena saw the boy Abhinav entering the Gokuldham Society. While Golu and others liked the boy, Tapu remained speechless and in thought. He was visibly upset and went into the Club house to hide his emotions.

The upcoming episode will see the shocking news reaching the Tapu Sena of Sonu getting engaged to the boy. The alliance meeting will go one notch higher, and the unexpected twist for Sonu and Tapu Sena will be the engagement happening. Tapu will be shocked to hear the news of Sonu’s engagement. Sonu and Abhinav will be all set to get into the vehicle when Tapu and his friends will run to have a glimpse of Sonu. Sonu will tell Tapu that she is not for this marriage, which Tapu will understand through her lip sync.

Tapu will be pressured to somehow stop Sonu’s wedding. He will heroically run behind the vehicle with something working out in his mind.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.