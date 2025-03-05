Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tapu and Sonu to elope and get married?; Will Bhide know about it?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Sonu’s suitor Abhinav coming with his parents to see her at the Gokuldham Society. The parents planned to get them engaged if they liked each other. And as planned, Sonu and Abhinav got engaged at Bhide’s house. This came as a shock for Tapu who got to know about Sonu’s engagement. When he saw Sonu, Sonu lipsynced to Tapu saying she did not want to marry. Tapu ran behind their car with a thought in mind.

The upcoming episode will see Tapu and Sonu talking to each other on the phone in the wee hours of the night. Tapu will give Sonu an idea of eloping from the house and getting married. He will also suggest that marriage can happen at the Radha Krishn mandir. However, Bhide will get awakened by the loud cry of Sonu and will go to her room to check on her. Meanwhile, Sonu will discretely continue to talk on the phone with Tapu in the kitchen.

Will Tapu and Sonu elope for marriage? Will Bhide get to know of it?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.