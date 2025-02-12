Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tapu gives Sonu a red rose; Will they confess love on Valentine’s Day?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal and Bhide getting into an argument with Popatlal feeding pigeons by putting grains on Bhide’s Sakharam. Bhide got angry at Popatlal’s disrespectful behaviour. Soon Bapuji tried to play peacemaker in their big fight. We also saw Jethalal’s double lunch feast leading to unwanted troubles.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Valentine’s Week celebration and the idea of Tapu giving something special to his friend. Bhide will worry and fear that Tapu is on the verge of expressing his love to his daughter Sonu. Bhide will follow Tapu and will also keep a watchful eye on Sonu’s actions.

When Bhide will get to know that Tapu has called Sonu at the clubhouse where he wishes to give her a gift, Bhide will follow Sonu to the clubhouse. At the venue, Tapu will first give Sonu a ring followed by a letter. Bhide will be convinced that it is an engagement ring and a love letter. Tapu will also pull out a red rose and give it to Sonu.

This will shock Bhide and he will be about to enter the clubhouse to seek answers and stop them.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.