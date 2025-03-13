Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Phew!! Tapu and Sonu NOT married; Chulbul Pandey still not convinced?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tapu and Sonu running from home and talking about marriage in a temple. They later, bought garlands from a shop and headed towards the temple. Bhide was suspicious of them getting married. He went to the police station and lodged a complaint too. However, a call from Tapu and Sonu from Gokuldham Society eased the tension briefly. But when Sonu told her father about the news to share, they feared the worst. Bhide, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Taarak along with the police came to the society, only to be welcomed and questioned by the Mahila Mandal about the presence of the police. Bhide had to lie to hide the fact.

The upcoming episode will finally put Tapu and Sonu face-to-face with their parents. When asked about their marriage, they will deny it and tell them that they did not get married. This will bring a huge sigh of relief for all, but Chulbul Pandey will still not be convinced. His question will rather make everyone worried and intrigued. Pandey will ask Tapu and Sonu why they ran from their houses.

What will the reply be of Tapu and Sonu?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.