Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal gets angry at Bhide; Madhvi asks Bhide to be silent

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide’s return to the Gokuldham Society, adding a new dimension of the meter box key getting misplaced. Abdul confessed to telling Bhide about the wiring issue, which again raised an issue over Bhide not carrying out his responsibility well. However, the electrician soon told all that it was his mistake and that Bhide was not aware.

The upcoming episode will see Madhvi and Bhide arguing at home when Popatlal enters. As soon as he will enter, he will hear Bhide mention the word ‘tension’ and will assume that Bhide means that he is a tension.

Popatlal will get angry at Bhide, and ask how he can term his friend and neighbour to be tension. Popatlal will tell Madhvi that he comes to their house only for her and not for Bhide. Popatlal will not like Bhide’s intervention when Madhvi will ask Bhide to shut his mouth when she will try to talk to Popatlal about it.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.