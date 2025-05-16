Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal harbours new hope; requests Bhide to be polite

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide and Madhvi being excited about Sonu trying out a new dish in the kitchen. As we know, Madhvi was asked by Sonu to not come into the kitchen. When Bhide arrived, he was drawn by the flavours and aroma coming from the kitchen. He wanted to see Sonu cooking. However, Sonu asked him to sit outside and wait for the surprise. Sonu later brought the new dish Aatmaran Nawabi Korma which brought tears to Bhide and Madhvi’s eyes.

The upcoming episode will see the Gokuldham Society residents eager to know more about the new residents coming to Verma’s house. There was an expectation to know them coming from all, but Popatlal will be seen in a very different mood. He will immediately dictate to Bhide that he needs to be polite with the new residents, and not throw his rule book at them as soon as they come. Seeing this, all of the residents will wonder whether there is any suitable bride for Popatlal in the family to come, and whether Popatlal is rallying for it.

Will Popatlal’s new hope come true?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.