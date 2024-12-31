Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal predicts Sodhi’s divorce; how will the reactions be?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Gokuldham Society residents looking forward to wrapping themselves in the happiness and positivity of the New Year 2025. However, Popatlal created tension-filled moments when he asked all of them to assemble in the clubhouse where he would list out the predictions of each and everyone for the New Year 2025. While there will be tense moments, there will also be positive vibes as all will wait for Popatlal’s prediction as per the AI-generated details.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal predicting happiness for Pinku with a good job. Popatlal will also make Abdul happy by telling him that he will soon be the owner of a house. However, for Sodhi and Roshan, it will be a shocking prediction made by Popatlal. Popatlal will predict that Sodhi and Roshan are due to have their divorce in the New Year. This will not only shock the couple but also the other residents of the society. It will be interesting to see how the couple would react to this prediction and what drama unfolds in the clubhouse.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.